Hurricanes sign Poturalski to a one-year contract

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Andrew Poturalski to a one-year, two-way contract.

It will pay him $700,000 on the NHL level and $70,000 for the AHL this coming season. The forward knew how to finish this past season, ranked tied for third in the AHL in game-winning goals.

“Andrew has shown skill and durability during his time in Charlotte,” said Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes. “He has continued to improve his game each season and we hope he can take another step forward next year.”

Poturalski played in 76 games with the Checkers last season becoming one of nine players in Charlotte franchise history to play in

every game during a season.

