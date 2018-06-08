Hit-and-run victim opens up shortly after accused driver turns himself in

A father is telling his story of recovery after a hit-and-run that seriously injured him and his 4-year-old son. Police say the man who was behind the wheel of the car who hit them turned himself in Friday - nearly two months later.

Noah Llambias, 21, now sits in jail charged with several crimes, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

It's the closure Nate Green thought was never going to come after his life has changed forever.

"I'm glad they finally found him because a lot of the time, I thought there may never be an answer," Green said. "I've kind of lost like my influence of the world. When you go everywhere you smell and you can tell what's going on and so its kind of like wearing blinders when I walk around."

Back in April, the 41-year-old and his 4-year-old son, Wilkie, spent days in the hospital after getting hit by a car. CMPD officers spent almost two full months looking for the driver. Police said Llambias had just robbed a case of beer from the Harris Teeter on Rea Road before crashing into Nate and his son.

"Small choices have a big impact on people and its taken me a while to heal just from one little incident," Green said.

It's been a rough road to recovery. Green, who owns and works as a chef at the Southern Olive in Fort Mill, has suffered from a concussion and now has problems with his nervous system. His vision is blurry most of the time, and he's lost his sense of taste and smell.

Despite what's happened, he's handling his condition with such optimism and grace.

"I'll do what I can to regenerate the things that were broken."

His son walked away from the hit with just a gash on his head because Green wrapped his body around Wilkie seconds before the car's impact. His parents say its taken an emotional toll on the boy, but he's become more aware of his surroundings.

Previous: Man, 4-year-old seriously injured by car fleeing from beer robbery in Blakeney Village

"He knows not to run straight into the parking lot now. He's like wait, stop, go with me and looks."

Green doesn't know how to show it just yet, but he says he's grateful to have had a huge support system through it all. His community of neighbors, friends and family have all spent time and money to make sure the family gets back to what they know as normal.

"So many people have reached out to me and have prayed and helped so much that I don't know how I'm going to thank them all."

Police are still looking for two other suspects for the hit and run. Llambias, who was given an attorney by the courts, will be back in front of a judge later this month.

