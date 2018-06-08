Boone man arrested on ten counts of child pornography charges

According to the Boone Police Department, 39-year-old Michael Justin Hagaman, was arrested and charged with ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. (Source: Boone Police Department)

A man was arrested on child pornography charges in Boone on Wednesday.

According to the Boone Police Department, 39-year-old Michael Justin Hagaman, was arrested and charged with ten counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

The Boone Police Department, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation of Hagaman for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

These law enforcement departments are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is continually engaged in proactive and reactive investigations and prosecutions of persons involved in child abuse and exploitation of children involving the internet.

Hagaman’s court date was set for July 30, 2018, and he has a $200,000 total secured bond.

The investigation into Hagaman’s illegal activities is ongoing and anybody with information pertaining to Hagaman and the sexual exploitation of minors is urged to contact the Boone Police Department.

