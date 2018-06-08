Molly's Kids: Lenoir 7-year-old fighting goes to Disney

Moments of normalcy can be few and far when you’re 7-years old and fighting Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. So when you have a good one, it's worth noting.

“We went to Walt Disney World as a family, and it cheered him all directions,” said Noah Woods mom, Michele. "He has gone through so much and seeing him let go and have fun brightened everyone. His smile says it all.”

Noah, who lives in Lenoir, has been battling rough infections. He'll continue chemo until March.

“He has a great attitude,” Michele said. “He loves to play jokes on hospital staff and chase them with rubber spiders and snakes."

Because of his lower immunity, Noah can’t go to school, but attends class virtually thanks to Lower Creek Elementary and recently even received an award. (Yes, the same Lower Creek Elementary who teaches kids about the fight against breast cancer every October to raise funds for #TeamMolly.)

