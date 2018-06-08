Tar Heels beat Stetson in game one of Super Regional 7-4 Friday

The Tar Heels hosted the Stetson Hatters in the Chapel Hill Super Regional Friday afternoon in the first game of the best-of-three series.

Great crowd showed up to see the home team and they went down early 1-0 but bounced back.

The big blow came in the bottom of the 7th with the Tar Heels leading a close game 4-3 and Michael Busch drilled a two run homerun with a runner aboard.

The Tar Heels took a 6-3 lead and went on to win game one 7-4.

The Tar Heels are the number six seed out of 16 teams in the Super Regionals.

Stetson is the number 11 seed and has to win twice now to eliminate UNC.

The Tar Heels can advance to the College World Series in Omaha with a victory in game two Saturday at Noon to be played again in Chapel Hill.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.