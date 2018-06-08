Rowan County sex offender wanted for failing to notify authoriti - | WBTV Charlotte

Rowan County sex offender wanted for failing to notify authorities of address change

A sex offender was added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list, deputies said Friday.

Derick Scott Moore, 32, is wanted for failing to notify authorities of an address change. 

Moore is described as being around 5'10" and 175 pounds. He was last known to be in the China Grove and Salisbury area. 

