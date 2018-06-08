Toyota SUVs vs minivans: which should you drive?

Having a hard time narrowing down the selection when it comes to buying a family car? There’s a lot out there to sift through. You have to choose make, model, trim, features, packages, accessories… it can be a little overwhelming. That’s why it’s a good idea to start from the bottom and work your way up – what TYPE of vehicle is going to best suit your family drive time needs? Toyota of N Charlotte is here to answer one of the most common questions we get from family car buyers: SUV or minivan?

Is a new Toyota SUV the right ride for you?

It really boils down to personal preference and drive time needs, so let’s delve into those a little bit further to help you solidify your decision.

When it comes to… versatility. Looking for something that can handle city streets for school dropoff but take things into the woods on the weekends? Check out our new Toyota SUVs. Models like the Toyota 4Runner and Toyota Land Cruiser are perfectly suited to family-friendliness, but they also offers features like CRAWL Control, 4-wheel drive, and more to ensure you’re covered performance-wise no matter where life takes you.

When it comes to… space. If you want a lot of interior space that’s easily utilized in different ways, your best bet is a Toyota minivan. The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna seats up to 8 with an additional 39.1 cubic feet of cargo space to spare in the back. However, at the opposite end of the spectrum is the Toyota RAV4 – it seats 5 and has 34.1 cubic feet of cargo space. It’s perfect for drivers who want a roomy but sporty SUV that still gets great fuel efficiency.

When it comes to… style. New Toyotas are stylish across the board, so it’s really a win-win no matter which SUV or minivan you choose at Toyota of N Charlotte. All of them eschew the “family vehicles can’t be stylish” stereotype and blend features like alloy wheels, fog lights, vivid paint colors, SofTex or leather interiors, and other sleek features with their family-friendliness.

Will a new Toyota minivan give you the convenience you need?

When it comes to… convenience. Convenience is key in a family vehicle, so you have to choose carefully when it comes to picking the right one. Our N Charlotte Toyota SUVs offer a lot of convenience features (including Bluetooth, LATCH system for car seats, navigation, backup cameras, and automatic climate control), but we feel that our new Toyota minivan really conquers the field in this category. In addition to the features listed above, it offers you highlights like dual power sliding doors, a Blu-Ray entertainment system with wireless headphones, and Driver Easy Speak, which amplifies your voice throughout the cabin (so you don’t have to turn around and yell to be heard).

The BEST way to choose between a new Toyota SUV and minivan is to take both for a test drive… so what are you waiting for? Come down to Toyota of N Charlotte today. We’re just off I-77 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road!

