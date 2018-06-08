Bridge closed on Highway 150 in Rowan County

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors have closed the N.C. 150 bridge between Fannie Sloan Lane and Millbridge Road in Rowan County while they work on replacing a bridge that has aged out.



The roadway closed Thursday, June 7. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, November 9.



Local traffic will use Sloan Road to detour around the work. Due to load restrictions, truck traffic will utilize N.C. 801 and Sherrills Ford Road to get around the closure.



Motorists should watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

