Three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home, person of interest identified

Three people were found dead at a home in Burke County Friday morning.

The three people were found at a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton after Burke County 911 received a call about a possible dead person at the home. The call came in around 7:43 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found two additional bodies inside the home. An unharmed child was also found in the home and taken in for a medical examination.

Anyone who has any information about the location of a person of interest, 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell, a white male from Morganton, is asked to contact investigators by calling Burke County 911.

The SBI is assisting the Burke County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released

