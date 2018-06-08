Three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home, person of interest identified

A drug deal turned into a planned robbery landed three people behind bars in Cleveland County.More >>
Officials say approximately two dozen dogs were seized from the home. The dogs were found chained, living in makeshift dog houses behind the home.More >>
The three people were found at a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton after Burke County 911 received a call about a possible dead person at the home.More >>
Derick Scott Moore, 32, is wanted for failing to notify authorities of an address change.More >>
Kent Covington of Rutherfordton, a top minister in the Word of Faith Fellowship church, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on a charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.More >>
