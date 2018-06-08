Three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home - | WBTV Charlotte

Three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Three people were found dead at a home in Burke County Friday morning.

The three people were found at a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton after Burke County 911 received a call about a possible dead person at the home. The call came in around 7:43 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found two additional bodies inside the home. An unharmed child was also found in the home and taken in for a medical examination. 

The SBI is assisting the Burke County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. 

No names or additional information has been released. 

