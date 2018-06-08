Person of interest being sought after three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home

Anyone who has any information about the location of a person of interest, 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell, is asked to contact investigators by calling Burke County 911. (via Burke County Sheriff's Office)

These are two of the victims that were found dead in Burke County. This is Brianna Stamey and Trae Ward. Their child was found unharmed in the home. (Provided by Spectrum)

Three people were found dead at a home in Burke County Friday morning. Now, officials are searching for 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell in the case, who has been identified as the person of interest.

The three people were found at a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton after Burke County 911 received a call around 7:43 a.m. by a family member of one of the victims reporting a person that appeared to be deceased in a vehicle outside of the home. The victim in the car was later identified as Brianna Stamey.

Pamela "Renee" Ward and Trae Montana Ward were later identified as the other two victims.

Deputies say Powell and the victims knew each other.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found two additional bodies inside the home. An unharmed 22-month-old child was also found in the home and taken in for a medical examination. The child is now with other family members, according to a report.

After processing the crime scene officials say it appears all three victims died from gunshot wounds which will be confirmed later by autopsies.

Anyone who has any information regarding Powell's location is asked to contact Burke County 911.

Powell, of Morganton, has green eyes and brown hair. He stands about 5'11" tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

The SBI is assisting the Burke County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

