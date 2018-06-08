Six charged in Iredell County drug bust

Six people were charged in a year-long undercover drug investigation in Iredell County.

The investigation wrapped up on Thursday after deputies executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Mills Hill Lane. Citizens in the area told deputies they believed drugs were being sold there as there was a lot of traffic at the home throughout the day and night.

Detectives made an undercover purchase at the address after conducting surveillance. Deputies say following the investigation and search of the home, they seized 17.47 grams of crack cocaine 16.4 grams of powder cocaine, 429.7 grams of marijuana, 1 gram of MDMA and $5,158.

Charles Edwards Mills, 57, Lashon Maurice Gaither, 38, Ernest Anthony Chambers, 44, Ernest William Holland, 61, Darrick Alphance Dulin, 54, and Anthony Riddick, 51, were all charged in the case.

“These suspects are exactly the type of criminals who are a constant danger to our community," Sheriff Darren Cambell said. "Obviously they do not fear the court system, or any punishment they may receive. This case should be a reminder to all repeat drug dealers and career criminals here in Iredell County, we will aggressively target and investigate you and do all we can to put you in prison”.

The suspects each face multiple drug charges.

