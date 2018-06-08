Man confesses to killing man in Rock Hill, deputies say

A man was charged with murder on Friday after, deputies say, he confessed to the killing of a man whose body was found in Rock Hill.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Charles Thomas Ridings was charged in the death of 45-year-old Scottie Starnes.

Deputies say family members found Starnes dead in the 1400 block of Friendship Road in Rock Hill on Monday. There's no word on how Starnes may have died but autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The York County Sheriff's Office and the York County Coroner's office were investigating the death as a homicide.

Ridings faces armed robbery, larceny and murder charges.

The suspect reportedly stole Starnes' vehicle, deputies say. The stolen vehicle was later found in Charlotte. That's when deputies were able to find Ridings with the help from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Deputies say the suspect confessed to the killing.

Sheriff Kevin Tolson released this statement:

“Our Detectives and Criminal Intelligence Unit hard worked many long hours with relentless pursuit, to capture Ridings. We are grateful for the partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, for without their cooperation and assistance this case may not have been solved as quickly.”

Ridings is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail until he is extradited.

Anyone with information about the case should call York County Crime Stoppers at 803-6285868.

