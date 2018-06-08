Concord resident wins new car at Nazareth Fun Fest

From Nazareth Child & Family Connection: Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s 112th Annual Fun Fest was a little more fun for Diane Seaford than most others in attendance last Saturday.

The Concord resident won a 2018 Toyota Corolla iM when her name was drawn from thousands of entries in a raffle for the car, donated by Cloninger Toyota of Salisbury.

The drawing for the Corolla, valued at $21,000 capped a day of family fun and festivities at the Fun Fest, which is the largest fund-raising event each year for Nazareth Child & Family Connection. Over $67,000 was raised during this year’s event.

