Sex offender wanted on new charges commits suicide near church cemetery

A convicted sex offender who was facing new criminal charges from two law enforcement agencies took his own life, according to a report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Christopher David Casper, 46, hanged himself from a tree near the cemetery of Organ Lutheran Church on Organ Church Road. Casper's body was found on Thursday morning.

Casper was convicted of second degree rape in 2004. In 2010, Casper was arrested for failing to notify the sheriff of a change of an address.

At the time, he was also accused of having a social media page and attending a class next to a daycare center. Both are violations for registered sex offenders.

At the time of his death Casper was wanted on charges from both the Rowan County Sheriff's Office and the Granite Quarry Police Department.

On June 4 warrants were obtained by GQPD on two sex offenses. The next day the Rowan Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for failing to notify a change of address.

