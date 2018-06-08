Wreck shuts down part of I-85 NB in west Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Wreck shuts down part of I-85 NB in west Charlotte

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A crash closed a portion of Interstate 85 in west Charlotte for some time Friday morning. 

The wreck happened before 8 a.m. on I-85 northbound near mile marker 29, Sam Wilson Road, closing three of four lanes. The lanes reopened shortly before 9 a.m. 

There's no word on injuries or what may have caused the wreck.

