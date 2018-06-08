Actor Bill Murray's long-planned food truck park is opening this summer in SC

This is what the future home of Bill Murray's Charleston food truck park, The Container Bar, looked like before renovation. (Credit: GoogleMaps)

Actor Bill Murray’s long gestating South Carolina food truck park is finally set to open, according to multiple media outlets in Charleston.

The beloved comedian and two partners told the Charleston Post & Courier this week that their food-truck hub The Container Bar will begin serving customers "later this summer" in downtown Charleston. A specific date was not given.

It is to be located in a former office building at 2130 Mount Pleasant Street, according to a cryptic Facebook page devoted for the project. The project was “code named” Food-O-Rama during construction, and that still appears as the name on the Facebook page. (It features only an address, a valid office number, map and photo of two kittens.)

Murray’s partners are Brad Creger and Mike Veeck, according to the Charleston City Paper, which is also reporting a summer opening for the project. Creger told the City Paper the project will include spaces for five or more food trucks, along with indoor seating, restrooms and a bar.

A 2015 article in the Charleston City Paper noted the site was previously home to "a Christmas tree lot, an auto body shop, and...a family of pygmy goats."

There were reports last year that the site would open in August 2017, but renovation was far from finished.

The plan dates back at least three years, reported TV station WCIV, and was conceived as a good pairing with the Rutledge Cab Company, a neighboring restaurant that is also co-owned by Murray, Creger and Veeck. (It's Creger's office number that's featured on the Food-O-Rama Facebook page.)

Charleston is on a peninsula and has narrow streets that the city does not allow trucks on in many areas, reports the Post & Courier. (A website for the city says trucks are allowed in only 17 designated spaces.)

Murray has become something of a restaurant entrepreneur in recent years, including opening two locations of the Murray Bros. Caddy Shack restaurants in St. Augustine, Florida, and Rosemont, Illinois.

The restaurants have a "Caddyshack" theme, tied to the 1980 movie starred Murray and Chevy Chase.