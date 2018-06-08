Arrests made in University murder

Good morning everyone. It's Christine Sperow in the WBTV Newsroom. Just wanted you to know the stories we're following right now on WBTV News This Morning. Today is Friday, June 8. Turn us on as soon as you wake up!

Three men have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Charlotte's University City area. The suspects are ages 19, 20, and 21.

One man has turned himself in and this morning police are looking for two others also wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Charlotte in April. The incident sent a 41-year-old man and his 4-year-old son to the hospital. WBTV's Caroline Hicks has more details on the charges.

A decision on the I-77 toll lanes could be coming in a matter of months. Governor Cooper says the Department of Transportation will soon make its final recommendations. If the state wants to cancel the construction project, members of the General Assembly would have to be given 60 days notice.

It's the last day of school for Charlotte Mecklenburg School students! What are you going to be doing to keep your kids busy this summer? Camps? Chores? Job? Vacation?? It's the subject of our viewer vote this morning. Go to wbtv.com/vote and let us know!

WEATHER CHANGES: A dry start to the morning. The humidity is on the rise though! Do you have weekend plans?? Watch the forecast from Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases now!

