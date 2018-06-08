Police: Man fires shots into air outside of uptown Charlotte

A man was arrested after he reportedly fired a gunshots in the air near uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened in a parking lot on West Trade Street near the Greyhound Station. Police say the man got into an argument with a family member when he "shot up" into the air. No one was hurt, officers say.

Police said they found the gun when it fell out of the man's pants.

It is unclear what charges he will face.

No other details were released.

