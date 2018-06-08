Three face murder charges in deadly University City shooting

Three men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the University City area on Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 21-year-old Demahj Wright, 19-year-old Oyontai Bostic and 20-year-old Demetrey Leake were charged with murder in the killing of 25-year-old Tevin Javonte Snow.

On Monday, police said they found Snow suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 8000 block of IBM Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Snow was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, officers said. Snow then died at the hospital the following day, officials said.

Detectives say they believe someone shot Snow while he was driving, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and crash into a guardrail.

Police closed the area surrounding W WT Harris Boulevard and IBM Drive for some time as officers investigated. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials were asking for the public's help finding a gray Honda Crosstour, which was the suspected vehicle of interest.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS.

