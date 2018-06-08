Person seriously injured in crash on I-485

A person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 485 Friday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. on the ramp for Exit 10A to I-85 northbound. The road reopened shortly before 4 a.m.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

