Person seriously injured in crash on I-485 - | WBTV Charlotte

Person seriously injured in crash on I-485

Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
Caroline Hicks | WBTV Caroline Hicks | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 485 Friday morning.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. on the ramp for Exit 10A to I-85 northbound. The road reopened shortly before 4 a.m. 

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly