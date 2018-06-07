Fire breaks out at Johnson and Wales University gym in Charlotte

Firefighters say a fire broke out in the gymnasium of Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in the middle of the gym at the university, off South Cedar Street.

Officials said heavy smoke conditions made it dangerous for crews as they worked to control the fire.

The fire was ruled accidental and there were no injuries reported.

Crews have not said exactly what started the fire.

The fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

This incident is under investigation and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.