Knights honor Daubach and win series against Syracuse Thursday

Great night for former Knights slugger Brian Daubach at BB&T Ballpark Thursday, becoming the sixth player to be inducted into the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor.

The ceremony took place before the start of the Knights and Chiefs three-game series finale.

Daubach is the current batting coach for Syracuse so he got some love from both teams.

Good weather night for the fans to see the induction, and a great evening for the home fans to see a win.

Jacob May, the reigning International League Batter of the Week, came up big with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Knights won 3-1 and took the series two games to one.

They host Lehigh Valley Friday, starting another three game series. First pitch is 7:04 p.m.

