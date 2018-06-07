Man arrested, two wanted for hit-and-run that injured father and 4-year-old son in Charlotte

Isaiah Staley has an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with serious Injury, (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police)

A man was arrested Wednesday, and two others are wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that left a father and his 4-year-old son injured in Charlotte in April.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 21-year-old Noah Llambias is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, aid and abet larceny, and hit and run/failure to remain at an accident with serious injury.

Two additional suspects were identified as Isaiah Staley, 21, and Ralph Hall, 20.

Staley has an outstanding warrant for leaving the scene of an accident with serious Injury, and Hall is wanted for both leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury and larceny.

Llambias is accused of hitting a man and a 4-year-old boy with his car after another young man stole a case of beer from a grocery store in Blakeney Village in April.

It happened at the Harris Teeter in the 9700 block of Rea Road.

According to the police report, the thief stole a 24-pack of Bud Light from the store.

A 41-year-old man, Nate Green, and his 4-year-old son, Wilkie Green, both went to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries after being hit by the car.

Amber Green, Nate's wife and Wilkie's mother, spoke about the incident. She said she got a phone call from an officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shortly after the incident happened.

"I was just horrified," said Green. "When I'm driving to the hospital, I'm hearing more of the story from different folks."

Green said she was told that a young man was running out of the Harris Teeter with a case of beer, and her husband tried to get the young man's attention because employees were chasing the man .

Green was told that when the young man got in a vehicle, the driver of the vehicle hit Nate and Wilkie and kept going.

"When I received that phone call about my husband and my son, I was paralyzed with fear and overwhelming sadness," said Green.

"There’s no getting around the fact that these guys knew what they did," said Rob Tufano of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police. "It wasn’t maybe we hit a speed bump, no we hit a person, nearly killed a person. It was glaringly obvious to these people that they hit this man and this child."

In May, Amber Green said her son was recovering from the gash on his head, but emotionally, the hit and run was still with him.

"He still has a lot of anxiety walking across parking lots," she said. "He holds my hand tighter. He wants to be held tighter, he gets fearful when cars go by."

Her husband, a chef, suffered a concussion.

