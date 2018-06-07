Family member speaks out after mother, children injured by suspected DWI driver

Yolanda King and her six children were injured in the crash. (Source: Yolanda King)

An 11-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after a wreck that injured him, his mother, and several of his siblings.

11-year-old Naz'Zayah Buckman is at Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition, according to his great-aunt, Davia Brisbane.

The other children injured were a 10-year-old, a 7-year-old, a 5-year-old, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old.

The crash happened Monday evening in southwest Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the wreck happened at 6:24 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tyvola Center Drive and S. Tryon Street.

Officers charged 34-year-old Jennifer Webster with driving while impaired and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.

An investigation determined Webster was driving a 2015 Honda Civic and turned left from Tyvola Centre Drive onto South Tryon Street into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe occupied by Yolanda King and her six children.

PREVIOUS: Woman charged with DWI in southwest Charlotte crash that injured several children

Brisbane said she was shocked to hear about what happened. She has been spending time with her family members in the hospital this week.

"Right now my great-nephew is laying over here in this hospital in critical condition behind something foolish," said Brisbane.

She said Buckman is currently suffering from internal bleeding in addition to head and leg injuries. She said he has already had four surgeries since the accident happened and will probably require more.

"My whole soul cries out for him," Brisbane told WBTV.

She said she was previously injured by a drunk driver and has no tolerance for that behavior. She now has questions for Webster.

"My question to you is just, 'why?' I hope you learn a great lesson from this and never put a bottle of nothing else at your mouth," said Brisbane.

She also shared a heartfelt message for her injured great-nephew during the interview Thursday night.

"I just tell him I'm praying for him and I want him to come back to being the same child he was before this accident," said Brisbane.

Brisbane said the family is hoping that King can be released from the hospital later this week.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.