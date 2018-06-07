Family member speaks out after mother, children injured by suspected DWI driver

There is an outcry from this community for more resources.More >>
There is an outcry from this community for more resources.More >>
Officials said heavy smoke conditions made it dangerous for crews as they worked to control the fire.More >>
Officials said heavy smoke conditions made it dangerous for crews as they worked to control the fire.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after a wreck that injured him, his mother, and several of his siblings.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still fighting for his life after a wreck that injured him, his mother, and several of his siblings.More >>
The man turned himself in to officers on Wednesday and was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The man turned himself in to officers on Wednesday and was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
In a time where there is tension between officers and the community they serve, Bokhari says he wants to "shift the conversation."More >>
In a time where there is tension between officers and the community they serve, Bokhari says he wants to "shift the conversation."More >>