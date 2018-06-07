Davidson puts 239 student-athletes on A-10 honor roll

We know Davidson College is great in sports, but you kind of sometimes forget how smart their student-athletes are in the classroom.

The Atlantic 10 got a reminder Thursday announcing that Davidson had landed 239 student-athletes on the 2017-18 A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 3,168 honorees make-up about 50.3 percent of the student-athletes in the conference.

The 239 Wildcats were the most in four years since they joined the conference in 2013. To make the annual Commissioner’s Honor Roll, a student-athlete in an A-10 sponsored sport has to have a 3.0 GPA or better (on a 4.0 scale) during the academic year.

Fordham had the most student-athletes on the Honor Roll, with 304, followed by UMass with 274 and St. Joseph’s with 256.

