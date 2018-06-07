Future of NC Voter I.D. Law could end up in voter's hands

A proposed constitutional amendment allowing voters to decide whether or not photo identification should be required to vote was filed Thursday by State House Speaker Tim Moore.

There are 32 states that require some form of voter ID to cast ballots. North Carolina is one of 18 states that doesn't require any form of voter ID.

"North Carolina is one of the outliers," said Speaker of the House Tim Moore. "All of the other southeast states have some form of voter ID."

The amendment was filed by state House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) on Thursday and primary sponsored by fellow Reps. David Lewis (R-Harnett), Michele Presnell (R-Yancey), and John Sauls (R-Lee).

Republican leaders say some form of Voter I.D. law is necessary to secure the integrity of the election process and avoid fraud.

"Under our current law in North Carolina, when someone goes to vote, they don't have to produce anything to prove who they are," said Moore.

Representative Chaz Beasley of North Carolina District 92 says in-person voter fraud is rare. He thinks voter ID laws are a "solution in search of a problem."

"You're keeping people from voting in order to stop a problem that has been demonstrably shown is not a major one," said Beasley.

House Speaker Moore says there is evidence of voter fraud in the state but it is not at the top of the mind to many people.

“Problem is nobody’s looking for it,” said Moore.

North Carolina introduced a voter I.D. law back in 2013, but 3 years ago federal courts overturned the law citing that it unfairly targeted minorities.

State legislators will vote on the ballot initiative during the current session.

