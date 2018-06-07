Two detained after jumping from stolen car, fleeing police

Anti-violence activists say some of the trouble on the streets start on social media. Organizers of the SAVE program say their message about changing behaviors has to be everywhere - not just in schools.More >>
Anti-violence activists say some of the trouble on the streets start on social media. Organizers of the SAVE program say their message about changing behaviors has to be everywhere - not just in schools.More >>
There are 32 states that require some form of voter ID to cast ballots. North Carolina is one of 18 states that doesn't require any form of voter ID.More >>
There are 32 states that require some form of voter ID to cast ballots. North Carolina is one of 18 states that doesn't require any form of voter ID.More >>
York County Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson says the six-year sentence may seem light for a murder conviction, but due to the circumstances of the case it was a fair outcome.More >>
York County Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson says the six-year sentence may seem light for a murder conviction, but due to the circumstances of the case it was a fair outcome.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident started from Beatties Ford/I-85.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident started from Beatties Ford/I-85.More >>
The incident happened on Ivey Drive.More >>
The incident happened on Ivey Drive.More >>