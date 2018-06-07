Two detained after jumping from stolen car, fleeing police

Two people were detained after jumping from a stolen car and fleeing police in Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident started from Beatties Ford/I-85.

Police say there was a report of a stolen vehicle near Beatties Ford/I-85.

Officers located the vehicle and the two people inside decided to run.

Both people were located and detained shortly after.

There's no further word on the arrests or if anyone else was involved.

No further information was released.

