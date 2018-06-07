Johnson C. Smith set to host three summer camps

Johnson C. Smith University is a historically black campus on Charlotte’s west side. (Mark Hames/Observer file photo)

Johnson C. Smith University will be very busy this summer.

They previously announced their upcoming basketball camps and now they’re talking football too.

The JCSU seven on seven camp will take place June 29th.

It’s supposed to give high school teams the opportunity to better their passing game and pass defense against teams from around the country.

On July 12 the second camp will take place.

This one will zone in on kindergarten through eighth grade students giving them the opportunity to get instructions and practice fundamentals of the game while having fun.

The third and final football camp of the summer is the JCSU High School Prospect Camp featuring two dates of June 30 and July 13 and is more advanced enhancing the skills techniques and athleticism of student-athletes In grades 9-12.

