Knights wrap up Syracuse Series with special honor for Brian Daubach

The Charlotte Knights wrap up their three-game series with the Syracuse Chiefs Thursday at BB&T Ballpark in the rubber game scheduled for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch.

It will be a special night at the park, with former Knights slugger Brian Daubach set to be inducted into the Charlotte Baseball Round Table of Honor. He’s currently the hitting coach for the Syracuse Chiefs.

The special ceremony is set to take place before the game.

If you’re going to the park this evening we ask that you take a photo of yourself, your family, your friends, ballpark features

and post them to Twitter, Facebook, Instagram using the hashtag #WBTVandMe.

We just might show you on one of our WBTV newscasts!

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.