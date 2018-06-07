Mountaineers road game at Charlotte set for 6 p.m. kickoff

Looking ahead to the college football season, the Appalachian State Mountaineers game at Charlotte against the 49ers on September 8 has a kickoff time of 6 p.m., announced by the Conference USA Thursday.

It will be the first ever match-up on the football field between the Mountaineers and the Niners, who resumed their football program in 2013.

Appalachian State has won a share of the Sun Belt Conference title the past two seasons and is the first team in Football Bowl Series history to win a bowl game in each of its first three seasons eligible after making the leap from the Football Championship Series.

On June 11, the 49ers will offer a presale of single-game tickets to current FSL owners June 11 and to all season ticket holders June 18.

Plus, the University will add 2,500 seats with the game anticipated to be the largest attended game in the school’s six-year history.

