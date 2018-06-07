Transportation officials want input on airport parkway in Rowan County

From NCDOT: Transportation officials are inviting the public to participate in a community meeting on Tuesday, June 12, regarding a proposed airport parkway between Harrison Road near U.S. 70/U.S. 601 and Peeler Road/Cedar Springs Road at U.S. 29 in Rowan County.



The public meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.



NCDOT engineers and consultants will be on hand to gather public input on the proposed design and answer questions about the project. A map of the study area, environmental features and proposed designs will be presented. There is no formal presentation so interested residents can attend at any time during meeting hours.



A map of the area can be found on the NCDOT Public Meeting website.



If someone is unable to attend the meeting, they can still submit a comment by Thursday, July 12, or get additional information by contacting NCDOT Project Engineer Matt Jones, P.E. at 375 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127, mwjones@ncdot.gov or (336) 747-7800.



NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Diane Wilson, Environmental Analysis Unit via email at pdwilson1@ncdot.gov or by phone (919) 707-6073 as early as possible so that arrangements can be made.



Persons who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

