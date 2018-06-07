Molly's Kids: Happy Birthday 3-year-old Carson Rivers of Gaston County

Please helps us welcome the newest one of our #MollysKids, Carson Rivers. Today is his 3rd birthday!

Carson is a twin who lives in Dallas in Gaston County. He was born prematurely with brain damage.

“The doctors told me he would never walk or talk and pretty much be a vegetable,” Sharon says. “He’s not. He’s delayed, has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, is legally blind and has already endured 4 surgeries, but he’s alive, he's my son and we have hope.”

Sharon says Carson makes different noises, tries to crawl, laughs, rolls, enjoys music and loves playing with his toy remote. Sharon calls him a "real fighter".

As a single mother of three boys, she’s one too. Carson and his twin, Anderson, and their older brother, Bryson.

Sharon says there are lots of unanswered questions about some of Carson's conditions, that hurts her when it comes to insurance. For over a year his disability has been denied. She says the insurance company told her epilepsy "isn’t life-threatening." In her email to me, she didn't complain. I assume she wants to, but all she wrote was…

“This journey has been difficult. But I love watching him grow up. He is an inspiration."

Welcome to #MollysKids, Carson. Please keep us updated, Sharon. Happy birthday to your boys!

- Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.