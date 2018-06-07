Former teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student facing additional charges

A former Union County middle school teacher arrested last month on allegations of sexual misconduct with a former student is facing 12 additional charges.

Daniel Wade Stanford, 35, was arrested in May for having inappropriate contact with a former student. Stanford was a teacher at Parkwood Middle School.

Thursday, deputies announced Stanford was facing additional charges, including four counts of indecent liberties with a student, four counts of indecent liberties with a child and four counts of simple assault.

Stanford was initially arrested after a former student came forward to report the alleged contact. Detectives believe that many of the encounters occurred on school premises between 2014 and 2015.

In May, Stanford was charged with four counts of indecent liberties, four counts of indecent liberties with a student. four counts of statutory sex offense and four counts of crimes against nature.

Stanford resigned from his position with the Union County Public Schools following the initial arrest, according to a report.

He was released from the Union County Jail Thursday and is expected to appear in court July 5.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.