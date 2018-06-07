Approximately two dozen dogs seized from home in Salisbury

An investigation is underway after dozens of dogs were seized from a home in Rowan County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) with the assistance of the Salisbury Police Department and the Rowan Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at the home, on the 1100 block Short Street in the City of Salisbury, on Wednesday.

Neighbors reported seeing investigators at the home for most of the day.

Officials say approximately two dozen dogs were seized from the home. The dogs were found chained, living in makeshift dog houses behind the home.

Investigators also went to a location on Kenly Street were more animals were found. No further information has been released about that location.

Law enforcement sources have told WBTV that the investigation centers on allegations of dog fighting.

As of Thursday afternoon, no one had been charged in the case.

The USDA, who was leading the investigation, has handed the case over to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A representative with the US Attorney's Office did confirm that federal agents were involved in the execution of the search warrant.

