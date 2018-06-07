Man wanted, woman arrested in Caldwell County shooting

A woman was arrested and a man is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Caldwell County on Wednesday.

According to the Lenoir Police Department, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Greenhaven Drive in Lenoir. Police said several people had been involved in an altercation in a parking lot. Once officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Caldwell United Health Care with minor injuries.

Police say the suspects and victim knew each other. The altercation reportedly stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two parties involved, officers say.

Marcus Oneal Michaux, 42, is wanted in connection with the shooting and felony warrants for assault with a deadly weapon have been issued for his arrest. Tammie Michaux, 39, was charged was assault and resisting.

Tammie Michaux was placed in the Caldwell County Detention Center and given a $5,000 secured bond.

If you have any information on Marcus Michaux's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-758-8300.

