When to splurge or save on your home remodeling project

The city scored the lowest in access of the cities surveyed, with only 28 percent of residents living within a 10-minute walk from a park. TPL studies have ranked Charlotte at the bottom for five years now.More >>
Three men have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the University City area on Monday.More >>
The Charlotte native grew up poor in the neighborhood that was known as Brooklyn, which is now known as Second Ward today. He had no father figure and started getting intro trouble at a young age.More >>
Police say the man got into an argument with a family member when he fired a shot into the air. No one was hurt, officers say.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. on the ramp for Exit 10A to I-85 northbound. The road reopened shortly before 4 a.m.More >>
