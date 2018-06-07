Allegiant Air launches new nonstop service at Concord airport

Allegiant Air launched a new nonstop service to take travelers from the Charlotte area to Florida.

The service began operating on Thursday and offers a nonstop trip from the Concord Regional Airport to head to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Deston, Florida. The company is offering one-way fares for $47 in celebration of the new service.

Drew Wells, who is the vice president of planning and revenue for Allegiant, released this statement:

“Allegiant is thrilled to launch the only ultra-low-cost, nonstop option to Florida’s Emerald Coast from Charlotte. We’re positive that area residents will take advantage of this convenient, nonstop service to enjoy the beautiful sugar-white sand beaches, fresh seafood and stunning golf courses that Destin and the surrounding areas have to offer.”

Airline officials said the new seasonal flights will operate twice a week.

“We are very excited about the service that Allegiant is providing to the Emerald Coast, Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport,” Dirk Vanderleest, who is a aviation director at Concord Regional Airport, said. “This twice a week seasonal service is another opportunity for citizens of Concord and the Charlotte region to enjoy nonstop service into Destin and Fort Walton Beach area.”

You can find flight schedules for Allegiant here.

