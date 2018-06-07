Rowan County airport to close for improvements

An airport in Rowan County will close for nearly two weeks while improvements are being made.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the runway and taxiway at Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury will close on June 25 so a new layer of pavement can be installed. Officials said there will be nighttime closures approximately 30 days after for painting and final work.

The airport will reopen on July 8.

The NCDOT released this statement:

The closure is part of a runway overlay that includes adding a slight ridge in the center of the runway and slots in the pavement to help water run off faster. This will allow aircraft, especially larger planes, to land safely in adverse weather conditions.

Other activities at the airport will not be impacted during the temporarily closure, officials said.

