Pedestrian dies after being hit in northeast Charlotte last month

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte last month has died.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 74-year-old Clyde Cumberlander was struck by a Volkswagen Passat in the 5000 block of North Tryon Street the afternoon of May 29.

Cumberland was found in the road and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead Wednesday, police say.

Police say the driver of the Volkswagen, 20-year-old Joshua Elliott Greene, fled the scene. Greene was located a short time after the crash and arrested.

Greene was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or detectives at 704-432-2169.

