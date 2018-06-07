Shooting reported in Gaston County - | WBTV Charlotte

Shooting reported in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Police responded to a reported shooting in Gaston County Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Ivey Drive. 

We're working to gather more information regarding the reported shooting.

