Homicide investigation underway in Gaston County

Homicide investigation underway in Gaston County

Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Gaston County Thursday morning. 

According to Gaston County police, crews are responding to a reported shooting on Ivey Drive in Gastonia. Police said a man was killed. 

The victim's name was not released. 

We're working to gather more information regarding the reported shooting.

