Four arrested in killing of man in Gaston County

Four people were arrested in connection with the killing of a man in Gaston County Thursday morning.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, David Bridges, 24, James Flanagan (also known as James Victor Blake), 26, Amanda Hoppel, 25 and Jordan Gigee, 28, were arrested in connection with the killing of 30-year-old David Yates II.

Each person was charged with first degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first degree kidnapping.

Police say they got a call from a driver about a possible shooting on Ivey Drive near Humphrey Blvd.

Upon arrival, responding officers located a deceased male, identified as Yates, lying in the road.

Detectives began investigating and identified a possible suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was located by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office near Grover, NC.

Multiple people were in the vehicle and were arrested.

They are being held without bond in the Gaston County Jail. All suspects had varying degrees of associations with each other and the victim.

Ashley Green is a home healthcare nurse and was picking up a patient from her home near the crime scene.

She said she heard three to four gunshots, but did not think anything of it since they were near the country. Then as she and her patient were leaving the neighborhood, she says a woman flagged her down on Ivey Drive.

“He was dead when I got there... dead. He was cold,” Green said.

She said the there was a man lying on the ground next to the woman.

She says she asked the woman if he overdosed or what happened, and the woman told her they were shot at.

Green says the man had a wound in his stomach and the bullet appeared to go out the back.

“For that being her boyfriend, there were no tears, no nothing. She was more worried about getting rid of her drugs,” Green claimed.

Green says she called 911 and was talking to dispatchers when the woman told her she would be right back.

“She took all her drugs, because she opened the book bag and stuff and there was syringes and stuff in there, and she went and took all that and threw it in the woods,” Green said.

Green told WBTV that the woman said she and her boyfriend were with people in a black SUV. Green says the woman told her the person in the SUV told them to get out while they made a stop at a house.

When the black SUV came back down Ivey Drive, the woman told Green they were shot at.

Gaston County Police did not reveal any information they knew about what led up to the shooting. However, Chief Ramey says there is some drug activity in the area, but never any crimes to this degree.

Neighbors were concerned, but say they were not surprised.

“It’s getting crazy, it’s getting real crazy in this neighborhood,” Tony Lee Humphies said. “It’s a lot of drugs going on around here.”

“Doesn’t surprise me,” Michael Zearley said. “There’s a trailer park at the end of the other road, there’s been a lot of drugs.”

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

No further information was released.

