Rock Hill man facing breach charges

A Rock Hill man is facing several charges after he allegedly sold vehicles without permission.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, Bernard Gaston agreed to clean and detail two vehicles for the victim in March. Gaston reportedly told the victim in the past that he offered detailing services that could help him sell the vehicles on his car lot.

In April, the victim sent Gaston a message stating that he needed his vehicles back.

Three warrants were then issued for Gaston's arrest because, police say, he did not have "authorization" to sell one of the vehicles, a 2007 Toyota Camry.

Gaston was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with breach of trust and obtaining money under false pretenses. He was taken to the Moss Justice Center and given a $195,000 bond.

Police said they are still trying to find a 2007 Lexus E350 that was possibly sold to someone with no title.

If you have any information, you can call Rock Hill police at 803-329-5639.

