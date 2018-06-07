Driver being sought in deadly southeast Charlotte hit-and-run

A search is underway for a driver who struck and killed a man in southeast Charlotte Monday night.

The deadly hit-and-run happened in the 8500 block of Idlewild Road around 10 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 21-year-old Harvey Lee Pettis IV was crossing the road to visit a friend when a the driver of a white pickup truck with a loud exhaust hit him.

Pettis was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but died the next day.

Officers say the driver fled from the scene. The white truck has damage to the front end, possibly headlight damage, CMPD said. On Thursday, police said the person was likely driving a white Ford F-150, made between 2014 and 2015.

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian struck by loud truck in southeast Charlotte dies

The truck was last seen traveling on Idlewild Road towards Margaret Wallace Road.

Idlewild Road was shut down in both directions for some time as crews cleared the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.