Person taken to hospital following CATS bus crash

A person was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a CATS bus in west Charlotte Thursday night.

The wreck happened on on West Boulevard and Amay James Avenue around 6 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a driver rear-ended the bus.

A person who was riding the bus was taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to be OK, officers said.

No charges have been filed.

