Outlaw Drag Wars coming to zMAX Dragway on Friday

From zMAX Dragway: One of the most spectacular drag race showcases in the Southeast returns to zMAX Dragway on Friday, as the second edition of Outlaw Drag Wars ignites the night at the Bellagio of drag strips with more chances than ever for fans to light the tree and mash the loud pedal.

Hot rods, street rods and junior dragsters will take to zMAX Dragway’s quarter-mile each Friday through Aug. 10 in an all-out battle for Bellagio supremacy. As an ode to the “run what you brung” philosophy of drag racing, fans can enter their personal cars or motorcycles – dubbed “grocery getters” – in competition for just $30.

Please note that all competitors must have an SFI-approved helmet and all vehicles must pass NHRA technical inspection.

TICKETS:

Tickets to Outlaw Drag Wars cost just $10 for adults while kids 13 and under get in FREE. Cars and motorcycles can be entered into competition for just $30. Junior dragsters can enter for just $20 and crew members get in for $10.

