Funeral services Saturday for Rowan teen killed in crash

The wreck happened on on West Boulevard and Amay James Avenue around 6 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a driver rear-ended the bus.More >>
Fellow driver Dale Jarrett spotted Earnhardt from his motorcoach, parked directly across from Earnhardt's at Daytona International Speedway.More >>
From Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Not just one, but two Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students became the top air conditioning, heating and refrigeration students in the country at the 53rd annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, Kentucky.More >>
Three months after a Charlotte teen was killed outside a gas station during CIAA basketball tournament weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shooting was justified.More >>
Funeral services are planned Saturday for a Rowan County teen killed in a car crash on Monday. Tristan David Fleming, 18, died after a crash on Stone Road near Faith.More >>
