Funeral services Saturday for Rowan teen killed in crash

Funeral services are planned Saturday for a Rowan County teen killed in a car crash on Monday.

Tristan David Fleming, 18, died after a crash on Stone Road near Faith. According to the Highway Patrol, Fleming was driving on Stone Road when his car crossed the center line in a curve, ran off the road, and struck a tree.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to the report.

No other vehicles were involved.

Fleming's obituary shows that he was a graduate of Rowan County Early College in 2018 with a degree in Liberal Arts. He was employed by Freightliner.

Visitation will be on Friday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m. at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral will be held on Saturday, June 9, at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home,

