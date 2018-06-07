No injuries reported after gunfire erupts at west Charlotte apartment complex

No one was injured when gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in west Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1800 block of J. Julian Lane. Officers say two groups of men were shooting at each other from parking lots across from each other.

Three vehicles and an apartment were struck during the gunfire, police say. The apartment that was struck was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt, according to police.

It is unclear what the groups of men were fighting about.

No arrests have been made.

