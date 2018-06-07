Governor In Charlotte Today

Good morning to you! It’s Thursday, 7 June May 2018. Hope your day is off to a good start. John Carter of WBTV News This Morning reporting to you this morning. Our team invites you to join us from 4:30 to 7:00 AM for the area’s best, most accurate, factual and compelling morning newscast.

A woman charged in a crash in southwest Charlotte that left six children and another woman injured is scheduled to appear in court today.

We’re working to learn how a man’s body ended up inside the wall of a business in Clover. 33-year-old William Powers had been reported missing on May 25th.

Hundreds gathered in Chesterfield County last night to remember 11-month-old Harlee Lewis, whose body was found in a diaper box near her home last week.

The man accused of abducting his seven-month-old girl from Virginia, will stay behind bars in North Carolina for now. We’ll have more on his extradition process.

A man wanted for a string of burglaries at eight Charlotte Mecklenburg School campuses is behind bars this morning.

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper will be in Charlotte today to attend a Pre-K graduation…and to talk about the budget he just vetoed.

Kate Spade’s husband is now shedding light on her apparent suicide.

The price of flying is going up.

And a bill that could change where your children go to school has become law in North Carolina.

